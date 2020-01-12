



Matt Donars awoke Saturday night after some commotion across the street from his apartment in Aurora. Police responded to a complex on Adriatic Place.

“It was a pretty scary moment,” he said. “I didn’t hear the gunshots. We just saw some emergency vehicles.”

Donars knew it was serious when he saw how many police and medical responders showed up.

“There was about 50 plus emergency vehicles here.”

He says the scene was still pretty rowdy when police arrived.

“The partygoers sort of came outside and were gathering, and the police really had to kind of make a stand to settle things down,” Donars said.

When officers arrived they discovered a shooting had taken place in an apartment. They found three people still inside who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital.

Two other victims had already left and ended up at a nearby medical facility.

Of the five people shot, two are teenage girls, and one is a teenage boy. The other two are men. All are listed in serious condition, but expected to survive.

This shooting is enough to make Donars want to find a new place to call home.

“We’re out of here. There’s always something going on in this neighborhood.”

Aurora police officers are looking for a suspect is described as a black male wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt. They also say there could possibly be additional suspects.

Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson issued a statement about the shooting:

“This investigation is a top priority for our agency. We have all of our resources working around the clock right now conducting interviews and collecting evidence. We need the community to come together with us to stop this senseless violence to protect our youth. We continue to ask anyone with information to please call us with any information they may have.”

Wilson was named Interim Police Chief on Dec. 30.

If you know more about this shooting, you’re asked to contact Agent Chris Fanning with the District 3 Detective Unit at 303-627-3161.