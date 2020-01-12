Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people, including three children, were shot at an Aurora apartment complex late Saturday night. Aurora police say those five people are in the hospital.
Police responded to the complex on East Adriatic Place near the intersection of Buckley Road and Iliff Avenue. They say the victims are expected to survive.
Police say there was a large party at the time of the shooting.
Investigators are looking for a suspect they describe as a black male wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt. Further details about him are unknown.
If you know more about this shooting, you’re asked to call Aurora Police at 303-627-3100.