GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Grand Junction police are looking for a man who displayed a gun at a female Uber driver. Police say Adam Salaz, 23, tried to force her to drive to the desert late Friday night.
The woman jumped out of her car while it was in motion, causing it to crash. Police say Salaz then drove away in the 2019 white Toyota CHR with Colorado license plate ABJL93.
Police interviewed witnesses when the driver approached officers explaining the situation.
She said she picked Salaz up in Fruita. She suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information on this case. the possible location of Salaz or the stolen vehicle is urged to call 911.
Police describe Salaz as 6’1″, 135 lbs, with brown “poofy” hair and brown eyes. They consider him armed and dangerous.