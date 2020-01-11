Comments
(CBS4) – E-470 officials shared jarring video of a crash involving one of their traffic control vehicles. The video shows drivers merging into the passing lane except for a truck driver who is seen swerving into the passing lane an effort to avoid hitting the truck.
It was too late, however, and the driver slammed into the back of the traffic control vehicle.
Fortunately, no one was hurt, E-470 officials say.
“This is why we ask motorists to drive at reduced speeds and stay alert in construction zones.”
Although the video was shared on Saturday, a timestamp on the video appears to show the crash happened in July of 2019.
