Colorado News, E-470


(CBS4) – E-470 officials shared jarring video of a crash involving one of their traffic control vehicles. The video shows drivers merging into the passing lane except for a truck driver who is seen swerving into the passing lane an effort to avoid hitting the truck.

(credit: E-470)

It was too late, however, and the driver slammed into the back of the traffic control vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, E-470 officials say.

“This is why we ask motorists to drive at reduced speeds and stay alert in construction zones.”

Although the video was shared on Saturday, a timestamp on the video appears to show the crash happened in July of 2019.

