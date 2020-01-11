Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office say alcohol or drugs likely contributed to a crash on Friday night. One woman was hospitalized.
Investigators say a woman was driving a 1998 Jeep Cherokee on Highway 56 in Berthoud when she hit a median at Gateway Park Boulevard.
The 40-year-old woman then hit a power pole which caused the vehicle to roll.
She was thrown from the vehicle and is listed as in critical condition.
Anyone who witnessed this crash and has not already spoken to deputies is asked to call Cpl. Justin Williamson at 970-682-0537.