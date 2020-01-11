Penguins Beat Avalanche In OTThe Colorado Avalanche rallied with a pair of third-period goals, the last with 30 seconds left in regulation, but the Pittsburgh Penguins scored in overtime for their fourth straight road win.

Nikola Jokic Moves Up Two Spots in 2020 NBA All-Star Fan VoteAfter scoring 80 points in the last two games, Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic moved up two spots in the 2020 NBA All-Star fan vote.

NFL Mock Draft 1.0: See The Players CBS Sports Experts Have The Broncos Picking In The First RoundIf the NFL Draft was today, who would the Denver Broncos select in the first round with the 15th overall pick? The experts at CBS Sports took a shot with their first mock drafts.

'Got To Be A 2-Way Street': Tad Boyle Talks About McKinley Wright, Colorado Buffaloes FutureIn CU’s upset of #4 Oregon last week, McKinley Wright looked every bit like the PAC 12’s Player of the Week.

What Happened To The Broncos Passing Offense In The 3rd Quarter This Season?The Broncos threw a league low 16 touchdown passes and were the only team in the NFL to go the full season without throwing a touchdown pass in the third quarter.