Colorado News, Drones, Fort Morgan News


(CBS4) – Colorado Department of Public Safety officials say a state multi-mmission airplane flew over the area north of Fort Morgan Friday night. They are investigating suspicious drone activity.

Those investigations will continue through the weekend.

“Members of the CIAC (Colorado Information Analysis Center) will continue to analyze data and gather information regarding prior reports of suspicious drone sightings,” officials stated Saturday.

Further details about operation plans were not released as to not “impair the effectiveness” of the investigation.

An official update is expected on Monday.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management said there was a report of a drone coming in dangerous proximity to a medical helicopter on Wednesday. The drones reportedly have 6 foot wingspans, which makes investigators think they don’t belong to a hobbyist.

State officials hope the operator using drones will come forward to help clear up the confusion.

