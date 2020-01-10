Today is free day at the Denver Zoo! Head out with the whole family and check out the newest animal exhibits. The park opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.
https://www.denverzoo.org/visit/
Dust off the boots, and get your cowboy hats and chaps ready! The National Western Stock Show kicks off Saturday. The livestock, rodeo, and horse show is back in Denver. There’s a schedule of events now through January 26th. Grounds admission starts at $12 for adults and $3 for kids.
Explore the great outdoors, indoors, at the Colorado Convention Center this weekend! The International Sportsmen’s Expo highlights the latest and greatest in fishing, hunting, and travel gear today through Sunday. Tickets are $16. Admission is free for kids 15 and under, and for active military members with an ID.
https://www.sportsexpos.com/attend/denver/