



– Denver Public Safety Director Troy Riggs, who ushered in big reforms over the last couple years, is resigning to take a job in the private sector. He says after 30 years in public service – 24 of those on call – he’s ready for change.

Riggs said he’s received a once-in-a-lifetime offer to be vice president of a growing company, that he’s not naming just yet.

When Riggs took over as Public Safety Director, he promised change. He’s definitely delivered. Felony arrests are up and use of force is down. He’s overhauled how investigations happen, hired a new police chief, waived millions of dollars in jail fees, and required strategic plans and quarterly reports from every department.

“That’s a change. That’s accountability,” said Riggs.

His proudest achievement though is changing the perception of public safety’s role, “Public safety is not just about response; it’s not about putting people in jail. It’s about dealing with those underlying issues that lead to a degradation and quality of life for far too many of our citizens and having us address those so long term the city is safer as a result.”

Issues like hunger. Riggs partnered with a non-profit to put bags of food in all patrol cars.

“We go to a domestic violence situation and we arrest someone for drug use but people are hungry. Our officers are now able to take a couple extra minutes to leave them food,” said Riggs.

A small gesture that he says has a big impact in how people view police.

To help police better understand those people, he gave all public safety employees eight hours paid leave to volunteer and he created the Denver Opportunity Index to drill down on the needs in each neighborhood, collecting data on poverty, education levels and mental health issues.

“So now an officer that rides an area of can look at these census track and understand what people are facing in that community,” said Riggs.

With the help of Mile High United Way, police are also able to see where the nearest resources are for people. Riggs also partnered with Volunteers of America to give inmates – especially those with mental health issues – a helping hand when they’re released.

Change, Riggs said, is never easy. He’s received plenty of criticism, “It’s a tough job.”

But a job he admits he will miss. He says it’s been an honor to work for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who shared his vision for a different kind of public safety.

His parting words: “Let’s work as a community to make sure everyone has an opportunity to succeed, and if we do that collectively, our city will be much safer as a result.”

Riggs said one of his biggest disappointments is the lack of support and level of contempt he and his staff have received from some city council members. His message to his successor is to keep a thick skin and balance in your life.

He plans keep his hand in public safety. He’s says he’s received calls from departments across the country about the changes he’s made in Denver and his new employer will allow him to do some consulting.