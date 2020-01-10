DENVER (CBS4) – The Regional Transportation District is hoping to take the guesswork out of train delays for riders. Starting this Friday, the district will be posting all of its planned delays, with the intention of giving riders at least a two weeks heads-up.
Users can look for delays and cancellations on the RTD website — RTD-Denver.com — or sign-up for route-specific alerts that can be sent to an email. This list is expected to be updated every Friday.
RTD ran into a big problem late in 2019 when they began having trouble finding enough professionals to drive their buses and operate their trains, and the issue has stretched into early 2020. The driver shortage has meant some Denver metro area residents have been left waiting much longer at train stations and bus stops than normal. RTD officials said the drivers they do have are filling the gaps by working extra long hours and six-day weeks, but it’s still not enough. The effort to attract new hires to the team of drivers and operators continues.