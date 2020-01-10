JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The semi driver charged in the deadly crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills mall said he is struggling to find the funds to obtain a private attorney. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with the April 2019 crash that killed four people and damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles.
Aguilera-Mederos was previously represented by Robert Corry. He stepped away from the case because he has his own legal issues.
Corry was most-recently arrested after a car crash on Sept. 27, 2019 in the 1400 block of North Downing Street. He was charged with failure to report an accident, driving under the influence, careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.
According to a probable cause statement from Denver police, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol and said Corry’s speech was slurred.
Corry was arrested in July for allegedly swinging a sword and threatening people in Denver, according to a PC statement from Denver police.
Before that, he was arrested in June and charged with kidnapping and reckless endangerment after he allegedly told his ex-fiancee at Denver International Airport that he was being chased by Arabs and then caused a series of car accidents.
Aguilera-Mederos faces 36 charges in the fiery crash in April 2019 that killed four people. The trial is scheduled to begin May 1.
If they want to charge somebody they should go after some body whose truck it was not some poor guy trying to make a living.that CO. had problems with the brakes on there trucks before. and if there is just one not corrupt attorney out there they will defend him but I no that is hard to find in this corrupt town now days..
When Caplis gets 50% of a a few million per death, no attorney will defend, they want Caplis’ easy money…just show the vid…..a crackerjack box ad attorney on Colfax could get the same and take 10%.