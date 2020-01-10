LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least one person was killed after a train and semi collided Friday night in northeast Colorado. The Peetz Fire Department was called to Highway 113 and County Road 74 around 5:15 p.m.
The driver of the semi was killed, according to Colorado State Patrol. The engineer and conductor of the train were transported to Sterling Regional Medical Center and their condition has not been released.
Officials at the Logan County Office of Emergency Management said the semi was fully engulfed in flames. A train car carrying coal also caught fire, according to officials.
CBS4 viewer Wendi Oelke shared video from the scene showing the flames and response from police and firefighters.
The Sterling Fire Department was called to help put out the fire. The cause of the crash is under investigation.