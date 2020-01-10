Comments
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Katherine Gail Kreidle turned herself in to authorities at the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with damaging an iconic ice sculpture display in the Vail Village. The damage occurred Jan. 2.
Video shows the suspects, one of them later identified as Kreidle, 22, kicking the artwork before it toppled over and broke in half on the Gore Creek Promenade.
Kreidle and others ran away from the scene, but were later spotted on another surveillance camera nearby.
Vail police shared images of the unknown suspects on social media and say tips helped them identify them within a few hours. The loss was valued at more than $2,000.
Kreidle, of Golden, is facing charges of felony criminal mischief.
If you have more information you’re asked to contact Det. Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vailgov.com.
Wow, she’s teaching her children young. No wonder the country is in the shape it’s in.