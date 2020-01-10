



– Dr. Justin Neisler pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Denver. Neisler, 31, previously admitted to investigators to secretly taping nude boys during exams.

Neisler became the subject of an investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Nov. 2, 2018 after a tip the child pornography was being uploaded to a social media website by Neisler.

On March 13, 2019, agents searched Neisler’s residence and it was determined that he kep child pornography on his cellphone and various other electronic media.

A review by the FBI revealed that Neisler had approximately 6,600 still images and 1,725 videos of child pornography that he obtained from the internet.

During the search, Neisler admitted to investigators that he had secretly recorded video of medical exams while his patients were undressed, using a spy pen camera and his iPhone. Neisler said he would watch the videos at home for his own sexual gratification.

Neisler had been associated with Centura Health and HCA-HealthONE networks, specifically St. Anthony North Health Campus in Westminster and Rose Family Medicine Residency Clinic. His employment was terminated by Centura Health after his arrest.

Centura Health released this statement, “We’ve been informed that Justin Neisler has taken responsibility. There is simply no place for any behavior that exploits children.”

Rose Medical Center released this statement to CBS4: “He was a resident employed by the University who had been placed within the Rose Family Medicine Residency Clinic from March 2017 to June 2018. He was not an employee of Rose Medical Center.”

“There are few violations of trust worse than when a doctor takes advantage of a child in the exam room for his own sexual gratification,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn in a statement. “Thankfully, Dr. Neisler was caught and will never again be in a position to harm children under the guise of helping them.”

Neisler faces up to 30 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 22.