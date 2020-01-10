Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A Medina Alert has been issued for the driver of a vehicle who hit a pedestrian at 49th and Sheridan. Denver police say the pedestrian was seriously hurt and southbound Sheridan was closed at 49th while officers investigated.
#HeadsUP: #DPD is investigating a hit & run auto/pedestrian crash at 49th and Sheridan with serious injuries. SB Sheridan is closed at 49th. Alternate routes are advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/vmigcIHFgF
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 10, 2020
“Suspect vehicle is a Silver 2004 Ford Explorer, plate no. OLK-274. Last seen headed SB from the area. Call 911 if you see it,” police tweeted.