BREAKING NEWSMedina Alert issued, driver injured pedestrian at 49th & Sheridan
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – A Medina Alert has been issued for the driver of a vehicle who hit a pedestrian at 49th and Sheridan. Denver police say the pedestrian was seriously hurt and southbound Sheridan was closed at 49th while officers investigated.

“Suspect vehicle is a Silver 2004 Ford Explorer, plate no. OLK-274. Last seen headed SB from the area. Call 911 if you see it,” police tweeted.

