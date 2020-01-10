FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Brendan Morse, 27, was arrested by Fort Collins police Monday after the alleged sexual assault of a woman. He also is accused of a window peeping.
Detectives believe Morse may have been window peeping for more than a year and want to hear of any other incidents.
The woman reported the sexual assault on Sunday. Morse was arrested the next day on charges of felony Sexual Assault, misdemeanor Domestic Violence, and misdemeanor Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification. A Fort Collins Police Services spokesperson told CBS4 Friday that all three charges are related to one victim.
While the spokesperson would not confirm it regarding this case specifically, a domestic violence charge indicates the victim was in some degree of relationship with the suspect.
Additional evidence discovered during the sexual assault investigation has motivated investigators to believe there are possibly more victims of window peeping activity.
An Invasion of Privacy offender is defined in the Colorado Revised Statutes as “a person who knowingly observes or takes a photograph of another person’s intimate parts without that person’s consent, in a situation where the person observed or photographed has a reasonable expectation of privacy, for the purpose of the observer’s own sexual gratification.”
FCPS Officer Erin Feit would not provide details about the evidence of the Morse case, or what leads investigators to believe he did it to more people than the sexual assault victim.
Morse may have other privacy victims, investigators say, in the area west of Shields Street between Mulberry Avenue and Drake Road.
Morse has bonded out Tuesday.
According to online court records, he was previously arrested in 2011 by members of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on burglary, trespassing, and theft charges. He eventually received a probation and community service sentence.