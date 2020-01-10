Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Scientific and Cultural Facilities District in Denver sponsors a free day at just about every Denver museum, zoo and garden. With just a state ID, you can get free access to all of the art, history and nature you can handle.
The Denver Zoo is one of the most popular places to check out free. To see a list of free days there and at other attractions, go to scfd.org.
DENVER (CBS4) – The Scientific and Cultural Facilities District in Denver sponsors a free day at just about every Denver museum, zoo and garden. With just a state ID, you can get free access to all of the art, history and nature you can handle.
The Denver Zoo is one of the most popular places to check out free. To see a list of free days there and at other attractions, go to scfd.org.