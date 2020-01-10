Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo has pledged to donate $5,000 to help wildlife rescue efforts in Australia. Across the continent, deadly bushfires have killed at least 25 people as well as an estimated one billion animals.
The Denver Zoo is making an immediate contribution of $5,000 and matching up to $5,000 in additional donations through its Field Conservation fund.
The donation will help provide care, food and water to injured animals through Zoos Victoria.
Zoo officials say they are closely monitoring the bushfires in Australia and will evaluate other ways to help in the near future, including potential direct staff involvement. You can join the Zoo in supporting their efforts by making a donation through its Field Conservation Fund, which will be matched up to $5,000 and sent directly to Zoos Victoria.