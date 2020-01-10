Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of child enticement. Investigators released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as a bald, white or light skinned Hispanic male.
Officers said the alleged crime happened on Jan. 8 at approximately 6:40 a.m. near West 7th Avenue and North Wolff Street in the Villa Park neighborhood. The suspect was seen driving a black SUV with tinted windows.
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and earn up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.