



– If the NFL Draft was today, who would GM John Elway, Head Coach Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos select in the first round with the 15th overall pick?

The experts at CBS Sports took a shot with their first mock drafts. Here are the projections:

Javon Kinlaw – 6-6, 310 lbs., Senior – Defensive Lineman – South Carolina

Stats: 35 tackles, 6 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries

CBS Sports Prospect Rank: 19, Position Rank: 3

What they said: (Chris Trapasso) “The Broncos will likely prioritize offense throughout the draft but with some key pieces up front on defense hitting the market — Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris — John Elway decides to go with Kinlaw, a long, heavy-handed disruptor who can line up anywhere.”

Why this pick makes sense: The Broncos have five players on the defensive line that are free agents, including starters Wolfe, Harris and Mike Purcell. Kinlaw would fit in well as a future centerpiece in Vic Fangio’s 3-4 defense.

Henry Ruggs III – 6-0, 190 lbs., Junior – Wide Receiver – Alabama

Stats: 40 receptions, 746 yards, 7 TDs

CBS Sports Prospect Rank: 13, Position Rank: 3

What they said: (Josh Edwards) “Ruggs has become a popular pick to the Broncos. The idea of Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Ruggs receiving passes from Drew Lock should be exciting for fans in Denver.”

Why this pick makes sense: Henry Ruggs III’s game-breaking speed would give the Broncos a legitimate deep threat. He would compete with Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton for the starting wide receiver position opposite of Courtland Sutton.

Jerry Jeudy – 6-1, 192 lbs, Junior – Wide Receiver – Alabama

Stats: 77 receptions, 1,163 yards, 10 TDs

CBS Sports Prospect Rank: 7, Position Rank: 1

What they said: (Ryan Wilson) – “Sutton is an emerging star who is a bona fide deep threat. Noah Fant is the dynamic tight end entering Year 2. Phillip Lindsay is the backfield playmaker, and Drew Lock is the quarterback who appears ready for the full-time job. Why not add one more weapon to this offense, the most exciting player in this draft class: Jerry Jeudy.”

Why this pick makes sense: In a draft stacked at the wide receiver position, Jerry Jeudy is battling Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb for the top spot. Jeudy’s knack for making big plays will help a Broncos air attack which finished with a league-low 16 touchdown passes.

