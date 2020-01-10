DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system passing over New Mexico will move away today leaving cooler air across Colorado. There could be occasional flurries or light snow showers in the higher terrain.
As this storm gains strength east of us it will produce an outbreak of strong to severe thunderstorms in states like Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. There is the potential to see large hail and even some long-track tornadoes.
We are on the backside of this storm where it is cold. Some snow will develop and potentially leave a few quick inches on our southeast plains today. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for this part of the state from 11 am to 7 pm.
By tonight most of the state should be on the quiet side but we do have another chance for snow coming back into the mountains over your weekend. In Denver it should be dry and seasonal as we start the National Western Stockshow.