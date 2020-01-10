DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado man may not have died directly due to vaping in October, a CDC test result showed. An 18-year-old man died in the Denver metro area, and early indications possibly linked his death to Denver.
“Unfortunately, the person who died had a history of vaping and died of a lung-related illness, though we do not know the specific cause,” Shannon Barbare of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a statement to CBS4. “While the illness did not meet the case definition for E-cigarette, or Vaping, Product Use-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI), the CDC could not confirm that the death was unrelated to vaping. We cannot share any other details about this death. We do know vaping products are poorly regulated and may contain or generate chemicals that are unsafe, potentially making people sick. That’s why our recommendation is to simply not vape.”
As of January 8th, there have been eight cases of vaping-related lung illness in Colorado. All eight cases have resulted in hospitalizations. None of the cases have resulted in deaths that can be directly tied to vaping.