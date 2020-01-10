DENVER (CBS4) – One day after nearly two dozen people were arrested for disrupting Governor Jared Polis’ State of the State address to the Colorado legislature, a major candidate for president chimed in. Bernie Sanders said on Twitter Friday that the protesters “deserve to be applauded.”
Sanders tweeted his support Friday morning.
Young people are showing the courage to lead the fight against a climate disaster when many of our leaders won’t lift a finger. They do not deserve to be arrested – they deserve to be applauded and heard. https://t.co/H0TANPrfNw
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 10, 2020
The Sunrise Movement, a climate change activist group, tweeted out a live video of the protests yesterday. After Colorado State Patrol troopers removed and arrested 38 people for disruption. 15 of those stayed in jail overnight. They draped a banner from the House chamber gallery that said “No Wells at Bella Romero. No More Sacrifice Zones.”
Many of the protestors were in court Friday morning and were released on personal recognizance bonds of $750. All involved faced Class-2 and Class-3 misdemeanor charges.