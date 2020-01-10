  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Bernie Sanders, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – One day after nearly two dozen people were arrested for disrupting Governor Jared Polis’ State of the State address to the Colorado legislature, a major candidate for president chimed in. Bernie Sanders said on Twitter Friday that the protesters “deserve to be applauded.”

Sanders tweeted his support Friday morning.

The Sunrise Movement, a climate change activist group, tweeted out a live video of the protests yesterday. After Colorado State Patrol troopers removed and arrested 38 people for disruption. 15 of those stayed in jail overnight. They draped a banner from the House chamber gallery that said “No Wells at Bella Romero. No More Sacrifice Zones.”

STATE OF THE STATE protesters

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: Parents Concerned After Benzene Detected In Air Near School

Many of the protestors were in court Friday morning and were released on personal recognizance bonds of $750. All involved faced Class-2 and Class-3 misdemeanor charges.

Ben Warwick

