



– The Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced five finalists in the search for an interim general manager and CEO Thursday night. Current General Manager and CEO Dave Genova announced he will retire from RTD on Jan. 20, after serving 26 years with the agency.

Once the interim GM and CEO is selected, RTD’s Board of Directors will begin a nationwide search for a permanent replacement. The five finalists for the interim position were narrowed from a pool of more than 40 applicants.

The finalists were interviewed Thursday during a special board meeting. RTD is asking for the public to weigh-in on the selection process by contacting their RTD board member or the RTD Board Office.

RTD plans to wait at least two weeks to review public comment before making an offer to the selected finalist.

Finalists include three external and two internal candidates:

Paul Ballard, former President and CEO, Trinity Metro

Ballard retired in April 2019 from Trinity Metro, which serves the city of Fort Worth, Texas, and its suburbs. Prior to that, he was CEO of the Nashville MTA and Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee. Over more than four-and-a-half decades, Ballard has served as a general manager, CEO or president of public- and private-sector transit systems.

Amy Ford, Director, Mobility on Demand Alliance

Ford is director of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America’s Mobility on Demand Alliance. She came to this role from the Colorado Department of Transportation, for which she was chief of advanced mobility and executive lead for the RoadX program and director of communications.

Michael Ford, RTD Chief Operations Officer

Ford joined RTD in January 2018 as chief operations officer (COO), and he holds three decades of public and private transit experience in multiple states. Before joining RTD, Ford served as CEO of Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan, in Detroit; CEO of Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority; Chief Operating Officer and Assistant General Manager of the San Joaquin (California) Regional Transit District; and Director of Transportation Operations and Executive Advisor to the General Manager at TriMet, in Portland.

Mike Meader, RTD Chief Safety and Security Officer

Meader joined RTD in August 2016 and brings more than 30 years of management experience. Prior to RTD, his leadership roles included director of transportation solutions for Qognify/NICE and vice president of global accounts and safety programs for CINTAS. Meader served as a pilot and safety officer with the U.S. Air Force.

Jackie Millet, P.E., Mayor, City of Lone Tree

Millet has served the City of Lone Tree as mayor for four years and eight years prior as city council member and mayor pro tem. Prior to that, she served as a planning commissioner. She is a registered civil engineer as well as chair-elect and a board member of the Denver Regional Council of Governments of which she has been a part for 10 years.