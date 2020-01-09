Comments
(CBS4) – Denver police believe a robbery at a marijuana dispensary is linked to eight other crimes since November. Four or five suspects were involved in the robbery Wednesday night at Lightshade, located near the intersectino of South Dayton Street and East Alameda Avenue.
(CBS4) – Denver police believe a robbery at a marijuana dispensary is linked to eight other crimes since November. Four or five suspects were involved in the robbery Wednesday night at Lightshade, located near the intersectino of South Dayton Street and East Alameda Avenue.
A shot was fired but no one was hurt.
Six of the possibly related robberies were in Denver. In each case the suspects were armed with multiple weapons. It’s believed they are driving 2009 silver Chevrolet Equinox.
RELATED: Four Masked, Armed Robbers Sought For Dispensary Holdups
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward. If you know anything about the crimes that might help investigators, you are asked to call (720) 913-STOP.