DENVER (CBS4)– The father of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found in a Denver storage unit has pleaded guilty under a deal with prosecutors. Forty-year-old Leland Pankey pleaded guilty Thursday to child abuse resulting in death and tampering with a deceased body in the death of Caden McWilliams.

Leland Pankey (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

But prosecutors dropped a murder charge against him. His wife also previously pleaded guilty in the boy’s death.

Caden McWilliams (credit: Facebook)

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann says prosecutors had to take into account the risk of going to trial on a murder charge without being able to say exactly how the boy died.

(credit: Denver Police)

