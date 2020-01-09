DENVER (CBS4) — The thought of just loading up young kids for a trip to the grocery store can be overwhelming, but one Colorado mom says you shouldn’t let that keep you from taking your kids camping. Doors are now open on this year’s International Sportsmen’s Expo. The event kicked off its four day run Thursday at the Colorado Convention Center — and it’s full of fun ideas for enjoying family time outside.
“When you camp with kids, it cultivates a sense of adventure and the outdoors,” said Megan Barber. A mother of two, she and her husband love taking the kids camping.
Barber recommends packing layers and quality footwear, but says you can leave the toys at home and use nature as entertainment.
“We don’t bring a lot of toys. We really try to use what we have in the environment,” she said.
“We bring buckets, shovels, nets. They like to catch things, like bugs,” she added. “It’s really a bonding experience that you can’t replicate in other parts of your daily life.”
An escape that takes advantage of the beauty of our state and is more possible that you may think.
“It may seem really out of your comfort zone, but you can do it!”
Megan is also the news editor at the online publication Curbed and has written several articles on the topic of helping kids explore the great outdoors: www.curbed.com/authors/megan-barber
