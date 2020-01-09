



— An Alabama woman who lost an envelope containing $900 cash at a local Target store recovered her money thanks to a 10-year-old boy who found it and decided to do the right thing.

Foster Dudley and his mother, Parisa, were shopping at Target in Hoover on Friday when they walked down an aisle near the pharmacy and discovered the envelope.

The envelope was filled with nine $100 bills and a bank receipt with the owner’s name on it.

“It would’ve been cool to keep, but if I did keep it that wouldn’t be good for the lady,” Foster told CBS affiliate WIAT.

10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope in Target.https://t.co/L8faNNRVJb pic.twitter.com/8sap0XhU4m — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) January 9, 2020

Foster and Parisa held onto the money until they could return it to the bank. However, the bank was closed. So they reached out to the store’s manager, Jeremy Walker, and local police.

They eventually contacted Verdina Ball, the woman who had lost the money, and met up with her at the store on Sunday.

Target made the event a special occasion as Foster met Ball for the first time and gave her the envelope with the $900. The two shared a hug and a smile.

Parisa shared several images of the celebration on her Facebook page.

“Foster, my 10 year old son, learned a great lesson in integrity and empathy this past weekend,” Parisa wrote on Facebook.

“It was awesome to give her the money back,” Foster said. “I felt very proud of myself and happy that I gave it back and I felt very powerful after I did it.”

Target gifted Foster with a $100 gift card for showing good character and returning the money.