DENVER — The critically acclaimed Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ is returning to Denver’s Buell Theater Aug. 12 through Oct. 4, and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced Thursday that single tickets will go on sale to the public on April 20. The sale will start at 10 a.m. MT at denvercenter.org.

Actor Leslie Odom, Jr. performs on stage during “Hamilton” GRAMMY performance for The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Richard Rodgers Theater on February 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

When HAMILTON came to Denver in 2018, tickets sold out within about five hours.

Patrons with a 2019/20 DCPA subscription package will have priority access to purchase tickets from Feb. 25 through March 8, based on availability.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for each performance. On-sale prices and lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement. Please visit denvercenter.org/Hamilton  regularly for additional details as they become available.

(credit: Joan Marcus/DenverCenter.org)

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement.

“Please be advised that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts – denvercenter.org – is the ONLY authorized ticket provider for HAMILTON in Denver. Ticket buyers purchasing tickets from a ticket broker or any third party run the risk of overpaying and/or purchasing illegitimate tickets,” DCPA officials stated.

“Hamilton” (credit DCPA)

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through denvercenter.org,” Producer Jeffrey Seller stated.

Patrons found in violation of the DCPA Ticket Purchase and Sale Terms and Policies  may have all of their tickets canceled.

