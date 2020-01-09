Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver say the suspect wanted in connection with the death of Wayli Gonzalez, 15, has been arrested. Elijah Israel Martinez, 18, was taken into custody on Thursday about 12:30 p.m. after he turned himself in to authorities.
Martinez is being held for investigation of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Gonzalez was attacked in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store at Sheridan Boulevard and Jewell Avenue on New Year’s Day.
The community set up a GoFundMe account for Wayli’s mother, hoping to raise $10,000 for funeral expenses.