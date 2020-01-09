DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is upgrading 15 intersections along East Colfax Avenue to enhance safety. The $120,000 in improvements are aimed at preventing crashes involving pedestrians.
Colfax Avenue is one of the busiest pedestrian and transit corridors in Denver. The road is also on the city’s High Injury Network, meaning it has a higher number of fatal and serious injury crashes.
Over the next few weeks, crews will be using bollards and paint to shorten crossing distances for people on foot and to carve out places where pedestrians can stop in the middle of the street, if needed, to wait for vehicle traffic to clear and finish crossing. More safety signage will also be added along the corridor.
For the first time, DOTI will be using a treatment known as a hardened centerline that uses rubber curbing to slow left turn vehicle movements. Treatments will vary from intersection to intersection based on need and intersection configurations. Officials said the improvements are expected to calm traffic and reduce conflicts between people driving and walking.
The safety improvements are part of Denver’s Vision Zero plan, which aims to reduce the number of people injured or killed on city streets.