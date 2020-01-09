  • CBS4On Air

By Dave Aguilera
Filed Under:Avalanche Warning, Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Colorado News

DENVER(CBS)- With another round of snow pushing into the Colorado high country the threat for avalanches will remain for many back country areas through the weekend. The current weather pattern will be bringing in a storm system that wont be the biggest snowstorm we have seen this season. But, with the wind, new snow and weak snow slabs already in place.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is urging back country skiers and boarders to be extra cautious on slopes steeper than round 35 degrees. On the map below the CAIC has a moderate threat for back country sites highlighted in yellow.

A moderate threat means there are heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. And urge boarders and skies to evaluate snow and terrain carefully.
 The CAIC says the last significant avalanche happened Sunday on Buffalo Pass. According to the Steamboat Pilot a group of skiers triggered the slide but, managed to get out safely.

 

