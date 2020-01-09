



– The Colorado Home Building Academy is helping construction companies fill gaps in its workforce by training people interested in the industry. CHBA provides hands-on learning and job placement for youth and adults as they build careers in construction.

Tuition is waved for people pursuing careers in the Colorado construction industry.

It’s welcome news for CHBA students like Sean Pavack.

“I’ve done trim work, crown molding, cabinet installation. I learned from someone who’s been doing this 25-30 years. I’ve learned ‘field work’ but I’m excited to get professional lessons,” said Pavack.

Pavack was recently experiencing homelessness. Addiction prevented him from reaching his full potential. Last year, he found guidance at the Denver Rescue Mission. He’s been on the right path ever sense. That’s where he learned about the CHBA Construction Boot Camp.

“My friend was already taking the class. I’m a lower level carpenter and I want to move up to be a foreman or a superintendent or more. I don’t want a job. I want a career. Something I can retire in,” said Pavack.

The Construction Skills Boot Camp provides opportunities to people facing life challenges like Pavack, or others just looking for something new.

The Boot Camp teaches skills and construction basics that enable women and men to start a new career path and a way towards self-sufficiency.

More than 600 men and women have completed program at the Colorado Home Building Academy, and nearly all of them have found careers in construction.

“You’d be surprised how much we get through in 16 sessions,” said Damon DiFabio, Director of Colorado HomeBuilding Academy, “People get basic skills; hand tools power tools, safety, print reading, framing. They get into the industry quickly and get a job.”

In just a few weeks, Boot camp gets participants ready for a career in construction. They’ll also leave with an OSHA 10 Certification.

Pavack already has years of training, but this course will be the difference between another side job and a career.

Training includes basic safety, construction math, hand and power tools, blueprint reading, build projects, exposure to different trades, certification from Home Builders Institute (HBI), as well as career preparation and assistance.

Following training, CHBA assists students in securing a first job, providing resume review, career coaching, and hosting a career fair where candidates speak directly with potential employers.

Colorado Home Building Academy works with companies to find out what skills are needed in their workforce. That allows them to help get graduates jobs even faster.

LINK: Colorado Home Building Academy