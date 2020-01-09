  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– More than three dozen protesters were arrested during the State of the State Address at the state Capitol on Thursday. The group unfurled a banner before the address by Gov. Jared Polis.

Police in Denver helped the Colorado State Patrol in the arrests which totaled 38 people.

The protesters said they were trying to get their message out about climate change.

They were arrested for investigation of trespassing, investigation of disrupting a lawful assembly and investigation of obstruction of a peace officer.

The protests delayed the State of the State Address.

