(CBS4) — The question of whether to reintroduce wolves to Colorado is now a ballot measure will be decided by Colorado voters — however it may be a moot point. Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife say they have already seen signs of wolf activity in the northwest part of the state.
Witnesses reported seeing six large canids in the far northwestern part of the state last October. Then, last week, officials reported discovering a dead elk that had been “ripped to pieces,” according to the Craig Press.
The paper cited CPW officials as saying a hunting party found “large, dog-type tracks around the carcass, leading the hunters to believe it was from wolves.”
“Last week’s discovery of a thoroughly scavenged bull elk carcass close to the sighting strongly suggests a pack of gray wolves may now be residing in Colorado,” CPW said on Twitter on Wednesday.
RELATED: ‘Restoration Of Gray Wolves’ Proposal Will Be Up To Colorado Voters
The Colorado Secretary of State’s office announced Monday that proponents had gathered enough signatures to get Initiative 107 — “Restoration of Gray Wolves” — on the 2020 General Election ballot.
Advocates say having gray wolves back in Colorado could restore the state’s natural balance and believe it should be for the people to decide.
RELATED: Some Ranchers Believe Colorado Is Missing A Key Piece Of The West: Wolves
Opponents say the decision should be made by experts with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
As it stands, the initiative specifies that reintroduction would happen on BLM land in western Colorado where it is more abundant and would include a fund to reimburse ranchers if livestock was killed.