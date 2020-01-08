  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is in Denver as part of a campaign appearance. He will speak at the Fillmore Auditorium.

KNOXVILLE, IOWA – DECEMBER 29: Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event in the The Skate Pit on December 29, 2019 in Knoxville, Iowa.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He served as a naval intelligence officer.

He’s expected to address the ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S.

Pete Buttigieg raised more than $24.7 million the last quarter of 2019, according to campaign officials on Jan. 1.

