DENVER (CBS4) – Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is in Denver as part of a campaign appearance. He will speak at the Fillmore Auditorium.
Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He served as a naval intelligence officer.
He’s expected to address the ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S.
Pete Buttigieg raised more than $24.7 million the last quarter of 2019, according to campaign officials on Jan. 1.
