AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora were involved in a shooting on Wednesday morning that was connected to a violent carjacking in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. No one was injured in Wednesday’s shooting.
The shooting happened in the 17500 block of East Tennessee Place and East Tennessee Drive at 9:07 a.m.
UPDATE There is no threat to the community. The scene is still active, updates here. Media please meet PIO at E. Tenn. Pl./S. Salida St. For briefing at 11:00. pic.twitter.com/bOoqVWv95S
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 8, 2020
Police were responding to a stolen vehicle, a maroon Honda CRV, with suspicious people inside. Two juvenile females and one juvenile male were suspected of casing homes before possibly committing a burglary.
A gun was recovered from inside the stolen Honda CRV at the scene.
That vehicle was involved in a violent carjacking in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. There were three teens involved in that crime near East Kiowa Street and North Logan Avenue in Colorado Springs about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim in the carjacking, an adult female, was not injured.
A neighbor spotted the SUV and called police.
“The neighbors did the right thing today. They saw something, they said something,” said Aurora Police spokeswoman Crystal McCoy.
The juvenile male was taken into custody and the two juvenile females remain on the run. The search for them continues.
It is unclear whether the teens were involved in Tuesday’s carjacking in Colorado Springs.
Police said there is no threat to the community.