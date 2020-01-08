



Exploring Colorado is one of the perks of living in this great state, but even a simple hike in the high country can turn into a fight for survive.

“This kind of stuff is a lost art, you know, people aren’t doing this anymore,” said extreme survivalist Matt Wright.

He and his wife Brooke each appeared on the Discovery Channel reality series Naked and Afraid. They know what it takes to survive.

“You can have a horrible night, or with a couple of tools and little bit of knowledge, you can have a fun night to tell people about later on,” said Matt.

At their home in Elbert, they showed CBS4 the tools they feel are essential for anyone to carry with them on their outdoor adventures. Starting with a knife.

“One of the biggest things a knife will do for you is make other things. You are going to be able to make shelter, make tools,” said Matt.

“It’s a great tool to have for self-protection,” added Brooke.

Up next, they showed a simple magnesium rod with a flint striker to make fire.

“You shave some magnesium and then you strike the spark into it and that will start a fire in any environment,” said Matt

Then there’s a compass, a signal mirror, a survival blanket and rope.

“Rope is incredibly important and we like to say, if you have rope, you have hope,” said Brooke.

“It can be tourniquets; it could be a lifeline to drop down to get yourself out of a pickle,” added Matt.

Although the use of these basic tools is becoming a lost art, they could save your life or even help you save the life of another.

“You’re never going to wish you didn’t have it, you’re going to always wish you had it.”

The Wrights, with all the right tools, will be teaching survival courses at the International Sportsmen’s Expo at the Colorado Convention Center this weekend.