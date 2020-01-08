



– Colorado’s Congressional delegation is responding to the Iranian airstrikes launched at air bases in Iraq that are hosting U.S. military. There were no casualties in the attack.

Iran launched more than two dozen ballistic missiles at the Iraqi air bases on Tuesday. Some of Colorado’s Congressional delegation responded to the attack immediately after it happened. Others waited until Pres. Trump made a public statement on Wednesday.

Sen. Cory Gardner responded on Twitter for the first time since the attacks, stating, “No one wants a war with Iran and I urge Tehran to de-escalate immediately.”

No one wants war with Iran and I urge Tehran to de-escalate immediately. Read my full statement on Iran’s missile attack targeting U.S. Forces ⬇️https://t.co/sRwUOFiZTM — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 8, 2020

Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted that, “We must be clear-eyed about the threats that remain, and focused on a path forward that protects our interests and ensures our security.”

We must be clear-eyed about the threats that remain, and focused on a path forward that protects our interests and ensures our security. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) January 8, 2020

Rep. Diana DeGette tweeted after Pres. Trump’s speech on Wednesday that she is relieved there were no casualties and that no one wants to see the U.S. drawn into another decades-long war in the Middle East. She also said that we need to focus on de-escalating tensions with Iran immediately.

Relieved to hear there were no casualties as a result of last night’s attack. No one wants to see the U.S. drawn into another decades-long war in the Middle East. We need to focus on deescalating tensions with Iran immediately. — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) January 8, 2020

Rep. Ken Buck posted a statement on Twitter that he is proud to have a president who will stand up to terrorists and that he hopes there is no more bloodshed.

I'm proud we finally have a president who will stand up to designated terrorists like Soleimani. I hope there is no more blood shed and we should always try to deescalate, but Iran needs to understand there is a price to pay for supplying terrorists and destabilizing the world. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 8, 2020

Rep. Jason Crow says the American people deserve answers and demanded to know the president’s plan to de-escalate the situation.

https://twitter.com/RepJasonCrow/status/1214919015392587776