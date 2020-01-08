  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Cory Gardner, Diana DeGette, Iran, Iraq, Jason Crow, Ken Buck, Michael Bennet


DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s Congressional delegation is responding to the Iranian airstrikes launched at air bases in Iraq that are hosting U.S. military. There were no casualties in the attack.

(credit: CBS)

Iran launched more than two dozen ballistic missiles at the Iraqi air bases on Tuesday. Some of Colorado’s Congressional delegation responded to the attack immediately after it happened. Others waited until Pres. Trump made a public statement on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks from the White House on January 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. During his remarks, Trump addressed the Iranian missile attacks that took place last night in Iraq and said, “As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.” (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Sen. Cory Gardner responded on Twitter for the first time since the attacks, stating, “No one wants a war with Iran and I urge Tehran to de-escalate immediately.”

Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted that, “We must be clear-eyed about the threats that remain, and focused on a path forward that protects our interests and ensures our security.”

Rep. Diana DeGette tweeted after Pres. Trump’s speech on Wednesday that she is relieved there were no casualties and that no one wants to see the U.S. drawn into another decades-long war in the Middle East. She also said that we need to focus on de-escalating tensions with Iran immediately.

Rep. Ken Buck posted a statement on Twitter that he is proud to have a president who will stand up to terrorists and that he hopes there is no more bloodshed.

Rep. Jason Crow says the American people deserve answers and demanded to know the president’s plan to de-escalate the situation.

https://twitter.com/RepJasonCrow/status/1214919015392587776

Comments

Leave a Reply