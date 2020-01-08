Comments
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about ice jams on the Roaring Fork River. Those potential ice jams could cause flooding.
The areas of concern are along the banks of the river between Snowmass and Aspen.
Ice jams happen when fluctuation in temperatures causes big chunks of ice to pileup. That’s when the flooding can happen.
This time last year, there were several days of ice jams on the Roaring Fork River. The Roaring Fork Conservancy warns people to stay away from the river and seek higher ground from Snowmass Canyon to Glenwood Springs.