DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are asking for help locating 18-year-old Elijah Israel Martinez. Martinez is wanted for first degree murder in connection with the death of 15-year-old Wayli Gonzalez. Gonzalez was attacked in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store at Sheridan Boulevard and Jewell Avenue on New Year’s Day.
Martinez is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 720-913-7867 or 911 immediately.
Martinez is described as 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
There is a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to his arrest. If anyone has any information that can help locate the suspect, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.
The community set up a GoFundMe account for Wayli’s mother, hoping to raise $10,000 for funeral expenses.