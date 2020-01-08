  • CBS4On Air

Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened in November. Deonte Davis, 18, and Donte Little, 46, have been arrested for investigation of first-degree murder.

(credit: CBS)

Police rushed to the 3600 block of Elm Street on Nov. 24, 2019 where they found a man’s body inside a vehicle.

(credit: CBS)

