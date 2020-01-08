Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened in November. Deonte Davis, 18, and Donte Little, 46, have been arrested for investigation of first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Deonte Davis (DOB 03-01-2001) and Donte Little (06-28-1973) have been arrested in connection to the homicide that occurred in the 3600 block of Elm St on November 24th, 2019. They are currently being held for investigation of 1st Degree murder. #Denver
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 8, 2020
Police rushed to the 3600 block of Elm Street on Nov. 24, 2019 where they found a man’s body inside a vehicle.
#DPD Officers are present in the 3600 Blk of Elm Street in regard to a Homicide investigation. The single victim, who was located in a vehicle, appears to be an Adult Male. Additional information will be provided as available. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/Z8fc4MumAk
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 24, 2019