



– A large crowd showed up for the first official event in Colorado for Pete Buttigieg . The Democratic presidential candidate spent much of his time trying to show how he would be a different leader than President Donald Trump.

“He’s the only non-millionaire up there, he’s the only veteran up there. How much more grassroots can a man be,” said Cindy Slick.

Slick and a friend were the first people in line, showing up hours before the event at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver.

“Nobody has moved me, he’s the very first political person ever that I’ve given money to the campaign,” Slick said.

Buttigieg discussed all of his major issues including medical care, global warming and took questions from the crowd about education and the deficit. The veteran only briefly talked about the military and didn’t go into detail about the current events in the Middle East.

“Honoring this flag requires a lot more than hugging it, literally, or throwing yourself a military parade. I’m talking about a love of country that motivates the right kind of presidency. to look at the way troops trust the commander and chief with their lives and know they will never be let down by a president who doesn’t think things through,” Buttigieg said. “I’m talking about making sure our adversaries and our allies recognize this to be a country that keeps its word. And when I’m your commander in chief no ally will question whether it’s a good idea to bet your life on the credibility of the United States of America. That needs to be fixed and fast.”

A crowd estimated aboce 2,000 people attended the event.

“He’s the first person ever that has stirred me, to where I felt like I needed to help this man win. So I’m determined,” Slick said.