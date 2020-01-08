



– Those with a creative streak in Colorado are getting to work for a good cause, to help animals injured in the Australian wildfires. Videos of injured kangaroos to firefighters helping thirsty koalas, have caught the attention of people across the globe.

Now, there’s a call for volunteers to help the animals and the rehabilitation centers taking them in.

“I just want to help,” explained Danielle Packer, a Lakewood resident. “They’re actually just leaping into people’s arms and wanting to escape the fire.”

The organizations in Australia are taking in so many animals in need, they’re asking for crocheted or knitted items like pouches for joeys, nests for birds and mittens for koalas. Packer is doing what she can to help.

“It kind of mimics the pouch they have with their mother,” she said, as she showed the kangaroo pouch she’s crocheting. “It will then be lined and a baby will nestle right in.”

The Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Lyons, knows the impact knitted items can have. They have volunteers in the community who create baskets to help rehabilitate birds.

“We did see a big difference when we started using these crocheted nests in terms of how the animals were reacting and how they were growing and feeling,” explained Chelsea Barrett with the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The pouches and items our community is creating to send to Australia, will serve the same purpose.

“It makes the animals in Australia feel safer at home and it contributes to their ability to grow because basically they are in an environment that is more natural to them,” Barrett said.

