ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a local dating scam. Officials said the man is posing as an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy and targeting users on the Plenty of Fish dating site.

The man is accused of threatening members over the phone and demanding money. Investigators said he is using multiple numbers and members should not call him back.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said people should give them a call at 720-874-3500 if they need to confirm if someone is an actual deputy.

