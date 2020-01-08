ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a local dating scam. Officials said the man is posing as an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy and targeting users on the Plenty of Fish dating site.
A scammer posing as one of our deputies is targeting users on the Plenty of Fish dating site. The scammer is using multiple phone numbers and is making serious threats or demanding money from members. Do not call them back! Call 720-874-3500 to confirm the deputy works here. pic.twitter.com/CH5aT1uC7f
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 8, 2020
The man is accused of threatening members over the phone and demanding money. Investigators said he is using multiple numbers and members should not call him back.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said people should give them a call at 720-874-3500 if they need to confirm if someone is an actual deputy.