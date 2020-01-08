



Dozens of anti-war protesters took to the state capitol Wednesday night to speak out against the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“I’m fed up to the ears with old men dreaming up wars for young men to die in,” said Kayle Davidson, a senior at Thunder Ridge High School. She and her father came out to join protesters and march along with them.

“I encourage her and really all children that age to get involved with politics. She’s going to be voting next year in the presidential election and is very anxious to do that and participate in politics,” Neil Davidson told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Wednesday night’s protest was organized by The ANSWER Coalition. Organizer Ryan Hamby says they don’t want war with Iran, and don’t want to even see sanctions imposed on the country.

“Tonight we’re here because Trump started a war with Iran the moment he imposed sanctions on the country and when he took part on that airstrike on Soleimani he just escalated the conflict even further,” Hamby told CBS4.

Supporters of America’s recent strike point to the fact that Soleimani was responsible for killing numerous American Soldiers. The ANSWER Coalition says that doesn’t matter.

“We think that no matter who it is all around the world, the U.S. doesn’t have the right to bomb people, to kill people and decide who lives and who dies.”

