Westgate SuperBook: Tom Brady Could Be Denver Broncos Next QuarterbackDrew Lock has the inside track to be the Denver Broncos starting quarterback next year, but Las Vegas bettors see an outside chance that a longtime Broncos foe may supplant him in the backfield when the 2020 season begins.

Nikola Jokic Drops Career High 47 Points, Leads Denver Nuggets To Win Over HawksThe Denver Nuggets have won four of six to improve to 25-11, second-best in the Western Conference.

'A Great Time': Mel Tucker Reflects On 1st Season With Colorado BuffaloesUniversity of Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer at the VewHouse Centennial on Monday night for Xfinity Monday Live.

Avs Hold On To Second Place In Central With Win Over Devils, Meet Islanders MondayMikko Rantanen scored three goals after being moved to the top line in the second period and the Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 Saturday night.

'That Was Embarassing': Nuggets Coach Fumes After Road Loss To WizardsIsh Smith and Troy Brown both came off the bench, recorded career highs, and led the Washington Wizards to a 128-114 victory over the Denver on Nuggets on Saturday night.