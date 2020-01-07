BREAKING NEWSIran Launches 12+ Ballistic Missiles Onto U.S. Military Base In Iraq
By Matt Kroschel
Filed Under:Vail News, Vail Police


VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators say social media tips have helped them zero in on suspects responsible for damaging an iconic ice sculpture display in the Vail Village. The damage occured Jan. 2.

(credit: CBS)

Video shows the suspect kicking the artwork before it toppled over and broke in half. The suspects fled the scene, but were later spotted on another surveillance camera nearby.

(credit: Vail)

Vail police shared images of the unknown suspects on social media and say tips helped them identify them within a few hours. The loss was valued at more than $2,000.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: Vail)

Police are in the process of filing formal charges and arresting the suspect who they say frequents the Vail Valley, but doesn’t live In Vail currently.

(credit: Vail)

If you have more information you’re asked to contact Det. Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vailgov.com.

Matt Kroschel

