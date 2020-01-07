Comments
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators say social media tips have helped them zero in on suspects responsible for damaging an iconic ice sculpture display in the Vail Village. The damage occured Jan. 2.
Video shows the suspect kicking the artwork before it toppled over and broke in half. The suspects fled the scene, but were later spotted on another surveillance camera nearby.
Vail police shared images of the unknown suspects on social media and say tips helped them identify them within a few hours. The loss was valued at more than $2,000.
Police are in the process of filing formal charges and arresting the suspect who they say frequents the Vail Valley, but doesn’t live In Vail currently.
If you have more information you’re asked to contact Det. Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vailgov.com.