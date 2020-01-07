BREAKING NEWSReports: Iran Attacks U.S. Military Base In Iraq
By Justin Adams
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News, Tom Brady


ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Drew Lock has the inside track to be the Denver Broncos starting quarterback next year, but Las Vegas bettors see an outside chance that a longtime Broncos foe may supplant him in the backfield when the 2020 season begins.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tom Brady (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas gives Denver the fifth best odds to land 6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady next year (10-1), and Westgate SuperBook Executive VP Jay Kornegay tells CBS4, that wouldn’t be surprising.

“You never know, but Elway does have recent history of signing aging QBs,” Kornegay told CBS4’s Justin Adams in an exclusive interview. “Personally, I hope they run with Lock.”

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls a play during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

Tom Brady (Photo Credit: Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are the odds-on favorite to have Brady return for another year and there are 4-1 odds that he’ll retire. AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers (5-1) and the Oakland Raiders (6-1) have better odds than the Broncos.

Under Elway, the Broncos signed Peyton Manning in 2012 and traded for Joe Flacco last offseason. But Denver was 4-1 in Lock’s five starts to end the season.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Here is the full list of odds on where Tom Brady will play next season from Westgate SuperBook:*

New England Patriots -400
Retire 4-1
Los Angeles Chargers 5-1
Oakland Raiders 6-1
Denver Broncos 10-1
Carolina Panthers 10-1
Cleveland Browns 15-1
Tennessee Titans 18-1
Chicago Bears 20-1
Miami Dolphins 20-1
Field 5-2

*(The odds are hypothetical and for entertainment purposes only.)

Justin Adams

Comments

Leave a Reply