ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Drew Lock has the inside track to be the Denver Broncos starting quarterback next year, but Las Vegas bettors see an outside chance that a longtime Broncos foe may supplant him in the backfield when the 2020 season begins.
The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas gives Denver the fifth best odds to land 6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady next year (10-1), and Westgate SuperBook Executive VP Jay Kornegay tells CBS4, that wouldn’t be surprising.
“You never know, but Elway does have recent history of signing aging QBs,” Kornegay told CBS4’s Justin Adams in an exclusive interview. “Personally, I hope they run with Lock.”
The New England Patriots are the odds-on favorite to have Brady return for another year and there are 4-1 odds that he’ll retire. AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers (5-1) and the Oakland Raiders (6-1) have better odds than the Broncos.
Under Elway, the Broncos signed Peyton Manning in 2012 and traded for Joe Flacco last offseason. But Denver was 4-1 in Lock’s five starts to end the season.
Here is the full list of odds on where Tom Brady will play next season from Westgate SuperBook:*
New England Patriots -400
Retire 4-1
Los Angeles Chargers 5-1
Oakland Raiders 6-1
Denver Broncos 10-1
Carolina Panthers 10-1
Cleveland Browns 15-1
Tennessee Titans 18-1
Chicago Bears 20-1
Miami Dolphins 20-1
Field 5-2
*(The odds are hypothetical and for entertainment purposes only.)