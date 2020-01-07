Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado State Legislature will start work on the 2020 session on Wednesday. Democrats control both chambers and will bring back some controversial bills including paid family leave.
Lawmakers will also introduce major new legislation including a bill to create a public health insurance option.
Speaker of the House KC Becker warns lawmakers against introducing bills that will cost a lot of money.
Rep. Patrick Neville says education will be one of the top Republican priorities as well as bills addressing the cost of living in Colorado.