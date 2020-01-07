Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police released surveillance pictures of three people believed to have fought with a teenager before he died. Wayli Gonzalez was killed on New Year’s Day.
Police responded to the 7-Eleven on Sheridan Boulevard and Jewell Avenue.
Gonzalez’s mother told CBS4 her son told her he was going to the park with some friends. He was supposed to come back home by 10:30 p.m. but never returned.
“He always was a very respectful kid, a very honest kid. He was good, everybody admired him,” she said. “Why did they kill him? Why so much hatred? What did he do for him to deserve the death?”
If you recognize the people involved or know more about the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720-913-STOP). The reward for information leading to an arrest increased to $4,000.
The community set up a GoFundMe account for Wayli’s mother, hoping to raise $10,000 for funeral expenses.