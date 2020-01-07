



.@rascalflatts are here with a big announcement! Watch live on @CBS at 8:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/RF1d6UKZQ3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 7, 2020

— After 20 years together, Rascal Flatts announced their final tour dates on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday. The ‘Life Is A Highway Tour will kick off in June — and include a stop in Colorado.

“Rascal Flatts are the most awarded country group of the past decade with more than 40 wins, including at the American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and American Country Awards,” CBS reported.

When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell – Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. pic.twitter.com/IL7Rnw1pv1 — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) January 7, 2020

The band also announced an opportunity for fans to qualify for “first access to tickets.”

“This year, and this tour, is all about YOU. Register for first access to tickets and leave a Flatts memory on the fan wall at RascalFlatts.com/farewelltour,” they tweeted.

Full list of tour dates:

June 11: Indianapolis – Ruoff Music Center

June 12: Detroit – DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 13: Cincinnati – Riverbend Music Center

June 25: Chicago – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27: Pittsburgh – S&T Bank Music Park

July 18: Dallas – Dos Equis Pavilion

July 23: St. Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 3: Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage

September 4: Cleveland – Blossom Music Center

September 5: Buffalo, New York – Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 10: Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 11: Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 12: Washington, D.C. – Jiffy Lube Live

September 17: Wantagh, New York – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 18: Boston – Xfinity Center

September 19: Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center

October 1: Mountain View, California – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 2: San Diego – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 3: Irvine, California – FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 7: Denver – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 9: Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater

October 10: Phoenix – Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 15: Atlanta – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

October 16: Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17: West Palm Beach, Florida – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. More information will become available at rascalflatts.com in the coming weeks.